Celtic have thrashed Ross County 5-nil to move five points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

The champions scored all of their goals in the first-half.

Franny Kiernan reports

Hibs are off the bottom of the table thanks to a 3-nil win at Motherwell.

Dundee United are level on points with third placed Rangers after their 2-nil victory over St Mirren.

Kilmarnock against Dundee finished 1-all.