A fourth world title is the prize on offer for Michael van Gerwen at the PDC World Darts Championship tonight.

The Dutch native, who hammered Dimitri van den Burgh 6-nil last night, meets Michael Smith in the final.

It's a repeat of the 2019 decider - a match van Gerwen won 7-3.

Smith progressed courtesy of a 6-2 win over Gabriel Clemens in their semi-final tie.