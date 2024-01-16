Advertisement
4th round tie at home to Man United the carrot for Eastleigh and Newport

Jan 16, 2024 07:49 By radiokerrysport
4th round tie at home to Man United the carrot for Eastleigh and Newport
A plum fourth round tie at home to Manchester United is the carrot for non-League Eastleigh and Newport County tonight.

They meet in one of five FA Cup third round replays at the Silverlake Stadium.

Eastleigh boss Richard Hill says setting up a meeting with the 12 time winners would be huge for the club

Also tonight Wolves host Brentford, with the winners going to West Brom in round-4.

Birmingham play Hull, Bolton host Luton, and West Ham go to Bristol City.

Six more teams get their Africa Cup of Nations campaigns underway today.

First up is the Group D clash of Burkina Faso and Mauritania.

In Group E, Tunisia play Namibia from 5.

And there’s an 8 o’clock start to the clash of South Africa and Mali.

At the Asian Cup, Thailand face Kyrgyzstan, and Saudi Arabia play Oman.

