Advertisement
Sport

4th for Streimikyte

Sep 1, 2024 10:56 By radiokerrynews
4th for Streimikyte
Share this article

Greta Streimikyte rounded off Day 3 of the Paralympics from an Irish perspective.

The three-time Paralympian set a European record as she came fourth in Women’s 15-hundred metre T-13 final at the Stade de France.

There's plenty of Irish interest early on Day 4 of the Paralympic Games in Paris.

Advertisement

Katie O’Brien and Tiarnán O’Donnell finished second in their B final of the PR2 Mixed Double Sculls this morning.

Attention now turns to the velodrome, as Martin Gordon and his pilot Eoin Mullen have qualified for the final of the B 1,000-metre Time Trial.

They will be back at 10-to-1 for the final.

Advertisement

Damien Vereker and has pilot Mitchell McLaughlin miss out.

Josephine Healion and her pilot Linda Kelly, and Katie-George Dunlevy and her pilot Eve McChrystal go in the B 3,000-metres Individual Pursuit qualifiers shortly.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Player of the year award for Kerry lady
Advertisement
Sinner's bid continues
Shels fail to reclaim top spot
Advertisement

Recommended

Player of the year award for Kerry lady
Sinner's bid continues
Norris starts from pole this afternoon
Shels fail to reclaim top spot
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus