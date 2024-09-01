4th for Streimikyte

Greta Streimikyte rounded off Day 3 of the Paralympics from an Irish perspective.

The three-time Paralympian set a European record as she came fourth in Women’s 15-hundred metre T-13 final at the Stade de France.

There's plenty of Irish interest early on Day 4 of the Paralympic Games in Paris.

Katie O’Brien and Tiarnán O’Donnell finished second in their B final of the PR2 Mixed Double Sculls this morning.

Attention now turns to the velodrome, as Martin Gordon and his pilot Eoin Mullen have qualified for the final of the B 1,000-metre Time Trial.

They will be back at 10-to-1 for the final.

Damien Vereker and has pilot Mitchell McLaughlin miss out.

Josephine Healion and her pilot Linda Kelly, and Katie-George Dunlevy and her pilot Eve McChrystal go in the B 3,000-metres Individual Pursuit qualifiers shortly.