Roisin Ni Riain had to settle for fourth last night in the final of the Women's 100-metre breaststroke S-B-13 at the World Para Swimming Championships.

The Limerick swimmer was just under three-seconds off claiming a second bronze medal of the Madeira games.

Nicole Turner goes in heat-1 of the Women's 200-metre individual medley S-M-6 just before 9.45 this morning.

Seven minutes later, Barry McClements competes in the first heat of the Men's 100-metre butterfly S-9.