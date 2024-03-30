4th consecutive draw for Kerry

Kerry FC have extended their unbeaten run in the SSE Airtricity League First Division to four games after a one-all draw at home to Wexford FC last night.

Advertisement

Sean O'Connell put the hosts ahead 10 minutes into the game only for Aaron Dobbs to score his 5th goal in as many matches against Kerry to equalise early into the second half.

Advertisement

Kerry now have four points and lie in 9th after seven games.

Advertisement

Advertisement