Advertisement
Sport

4th consecutive draw for Kerry

Mar 30, 2024 10:00 By radiokerrysport
4th consecutive draw for Kerry
Kerry FC v Wexford FC in the SSE Airtricity League of Ireland Men’s First Division at Mounthawk Park, Tralee. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
Share this article

Kerry FC v Wexford FC in the SSE Airtricity League of Ireland Men’s First Division at Mounthawk Park, Tralee. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport

Kerry FC have extended their unbeaten run in the SSE Airtricity League First Division to four games after a one-all draw at home to Wexford FC last night.

Advertisement

Kerry FC v Wexford FC in the SSE Airtricity League of Ireland Men’s First Division at Mounthawk Park, Tralee. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport

Sean O'Connell put the hosts ahead 10 minutes into the game only for Aaron Dobbs to score his 5th goal in as many matches against Kerry to equalise early into the second half.

Advertisement

Kerry FC v Wexford FC in the SSE Airtricity League of Ireland Men’s First Division at Mounthawk Park, Tralee. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport

Kerry now have four points and lie in 9th after seven games.

Advertisement

Kerry FC v Wexford FC in the SSE Airtricity League of Ireland Men’s First Division at Mounthawk Park, Tralee. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport

Advertisement
Kerry FC v Wexford FC in the SSE Airtricity League of Ireland Men’s First Division at Mounthawk Park, Tralee. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport

Kerry FC v Wexford FC in the SSE Airtricity League of Ireland Men’s First Division at Mounthawk Park, Tralee. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
Advertisement

Kerry FC v Wexford FC in the SSE Airtricity League of Ireland Men’s First Division at Mounthawk Park, Tralee. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport

Kerry FC v Wexford FC in the SSE Airtricity League of Ireland Men’s First Division at Mounthawk Park, Tralee. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Saturday local GAA fixtures & results
Advertisement
Saturday local soccer fixtures & results
Double header for Kerry this afternoon
Advertisement

Recommended

Teenager charged following cannabis seizure in Kerry
Double header for Kerry this afternoon
Kerry at Carlow today
Kerry take on Down today
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus