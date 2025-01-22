Australian Open Continues

Iga Swiatek needed just 89 minutes to book her place in the Australian Open semi-finals this morning.

The five-time Grand Slam winner eased through in straight sets 6-1. 6-2 against eight seed Emma Navarro.

Swiatek will face America's Madison Keys in the last four in Melbourne.

Ben Shelton has won the opening two sets of his quarter-final against Lorenzo Sonego.

Defending men's champion Jannik Sinner meets home favourite Alex de Minaur in the last-eight of the men's singles later this morning.