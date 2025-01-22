Advertisement
Sport

Australian Open Continues

Jan 22, 2025 12:16 By radiokerrysport
Australian Open Continues
Share this article

Iga Swiatek needed just 89 minutes to book her place in the Australian Open semi-finals this morning.

The five-time Grand Slam winner eased through in straight sets 6-1. 6-2 against eight seed Emma Navarro.

Swiatek will face America's Madison Keys in the last four in Melbourne.

Advertisement

Ben Shelton has won the opening two sets of his quarter-final against Lorenzo Sonego.

Defending men's champion Jannik Sinner meets home favourite Alex de Minaur in the last-eight of the men's singles later this morning.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Wednesday Basketball Results and Fixtures
Advertisement
Wednesday Local Soccer Results and Fixtures
Salah Scores 50th As Reds Win Again
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry Group invests further €1 million into Kerry GAA Centre of Excellence in Currans
Search for the 2025 Rose of Tralee launched today
Bar and restaurant refurbishments at Cork Airport
Top award for Tralee educator at the AIBF Business All-Star awards
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus