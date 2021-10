There are 4 Randles Brothers Ladies County Football Championship Finals today.

In the Senior decider it’s Rathmore v Southern Gaels at 2.30 in Fitzgerald Stadium.

Junior A goes ahead at the same venue; MKL Gaels against Abbeydorney from midday.

At noon in Junior B it’s Firies v Fossa in Spa

Junior C is on at 11 at Legion, between Ballymac and Rathmore B

