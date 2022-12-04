4 provincial club finals this afternoon

There are four provincial club finals this afternoon.

Galway's Moycullen and Sligo's Tourlestrane meet in the Connacht football decider at Pearse Stadium from 12.45.

At 1.30, it's Derry's Slaughtneil up against Antrim's Dunloy in the Ulster hurling final.

And both the hurlers and footballers of Dublin's Kilmacud Crokes contest Leinster finals at Croke Park.

The hurlers take on Ballyhale Shamrocks of Kilkenny from 2.30.

The Downs of Westmeath provide the opposition for the footballers at 4.30.