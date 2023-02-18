Advertisement
4 out of 4 for Kerry

Feb 18, 2023 18:02 By radiokerrysport
4 out of 4 for Kerry
Kerry have maintained their 100% start to the Lidl Ladies National Football League.

They've beaten Dublin 3-15 to 1-10 in Austin Stack Park, Tralee in a game which was live on Radio Kerry Sport.

Kerry were ahead by 3 points to 1 inside five minutes, all 3 Kingdom scores courtesy of Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh. The Kingdom opened up a 6 points to 2 advantage by the ten minute mark. A Dublin point, then a goal-scored by Kate Sullivan-brought them level. A 6th point of the day from Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh had Kerry back in front at 0-7 to 1-3 at the midway point of the half. Ní Mhuircheartaigh was the scorer in chief but she turned provider 5 minutes from time, setting up Hannah O'Donoghue for a Kingdom goal to make it Kerry 1-9 Dublin 1-4. Another Kingdom goal late on, blasted home by Siofra O'Shea, gave Kerry a 2-10 to 1-4 half time advantage.

Kerry remained in charge, opening up a 2-14 to 1-6 advantage with 17 minutes to go. Dublin added two points before forcing Kerry keeper Mary Ellen Bolger into a fantastic save so the Dubs remained 9 behind. 6 minutes from time a superb Siofra O'Shea run set up corner back Ciara Murphy to net Kerry's third goal of the day. The Kingdom won by 11.

