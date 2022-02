Four of Argentina's Premier League based players have been suspended for two international matches after their World Cup qualifier was abandoned.

Both federations have also been fined by FIFA.

September's match was called-off when Brazilian health officials went onto the pitch over an alleged breach of Covid-19 rules.

Aston Villa pair Emi Buendia and Emi Martinez, along with Tottenham's Giovani Lo Celso and Cristian Romero, have been banned.