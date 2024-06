Four more Irish boxers have booked their places today for the Olympic Games this summer.

Jennifer Lehane, Grainne Walsh, Daina Moorhouse and Aidan Walsh have all progressed at the qualification tournament in Bangkok.

Team Ireland now has a record 10 boxers qualified for the games, while super heavyweight Martin McDonagh just fell at the final hurdle today.

Advertisement

It is the first time that a full female squad of Irish boxers have qualified for the games.