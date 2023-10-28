Advertisement
Sport

4 in a row for Rovers

Oct 28, 2023 09:34 By radiokerrysport
Shamrock Rovers last night matched the achievement of their 1987 squad.

Late goals from Aaron Greene and Graham Burke saw Stephen Bradley’s side win 1-nil at St. Pat’s to secure a fourth consecutive SSE Airtricity Premier Division title.

Jack Moylan’s hat-trick placed Shelbourne in the box seat for European qualification with a 3-2 win at home to UCD.

Bohemians look like they’ll need to win the FAI Cup final to make Europe after last night’s 2-nil defeat at Dundalk.

While Derry City were 1-nil winners away to Cork City.

Just a point for Sligo at home to Drogheda will condemn Cork to the promotion-relegation playoff.

Both of the First Division playoffs are delicately poised ahead of today’s second legs.

Waterford and Athlone Town resume level at a goal apiece at the RSC from 3.

While Cobh Ramblers hold a 1-nil lead over Wexford going into their second leg at St. Colman’s Park.

