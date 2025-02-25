Advertisement
4 games in Premier League tonight; Celtic look to extend lead in Scotland

Feb 25, 2025 07:48 By radiokerrysport
4 games in Premier League tonight; Celtic look to extend lead in Scotland
There are four games in the Premier League tonight.

Aston Villa are away to Crystal Palace as they look to build on their comeback win over Chelsea at the weekend.

Kick-off in that game is at half-past-7 while at the same time Brighton welcome Bournemouth to the Amex.

Elsewhere, Wolves take on Fulham while Chelsea face Southampton from a quarter past eight.

Celtic will look to extend their lead at the Scottish Premiership tonight to 16 points.

Brendan Rodgers' side play Aberdeen at Parkhead from 8pm.

They'll hope to bounce back after losing to Hibernian last weekend, in what was only their second league defeat of the season.

