4 changes to Kerry team

Kerry have made 4 changes for Round 2 of the Lidl Ladies National Football League.
Ciara McCarthy, Róisín Rahilly, Katie Sugrue and Katie Brosnan come into the team for Monday's 3.45 encounter at Waterford.
Out go Róisín Smith, Fay O'Donoghue, Jadyn Lucey and Mary O'Connell, all of whom are named amongst the subs.
Team:
1. Mary Ellen Bolger - Southern Gaels
2. Ciara McCarthy - Abbeydorney
3. Deirdre Kearney - Na Gaeil
4. Róisín Rahilly - Ballymacelligott
5. Aishling O'Connell - Scartaglen
6. Kayleigh Cronin - Dr Crokes
7. Katie Sugrue - Scartaglen
8. Aoife Dillane - Austin Stacks
9. Anna Galvin - Southern Gaels (C)
10. Niamh Carmody - Finuge St Senans
11. Caoimhe Evans - MKL Gaels
12. Niamh Ní Chonchúir - Corca Dhuibhne
13. Síofra O'Shea - Southern Gaels
14. Rachel Dwyer - Southern Gaels
15. Katie Brosnan - Firies
Subs:
16. Katie Hannan - Beale
17. Róisín Smith - Cromane
18. Fay O'Donoghue - Beaufort
19. Jadyn Lucey - Na Gaeil
20. Mary O'Connell - Na Gaeil
21. Jess Gill - Southern Gaels
22. Kayla O'Connor - Castleisland Desmonds
23. Leah Boyle - Scartaglen
24. Julia Curtin - Castleisland Desmonds
25. Niamh Broderick - MKL Gaels
26. Danielle O'Leary - Rathmore
27. Melanie Higgins - Abbeydorney
28. Laura O'Shea - Dr Crokes
29. Niamh Quinn - Abbeydorney
30. Muirne Wall - Moyvane
For Waterford, the one change sees Gemma Corcoran replace Katelyn Gardiner in goal.
Waterford: G Corcoran; R Casey, C Murray, M Ryan; E Power, K McGrath, B McMaugh; E Murray (capt.), H Power; Á O’Neill, K Hogan, K Murray; C Fennell, C Walsh, L McGregor.