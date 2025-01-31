Advertisement
Sport

4 changes to Kerry team

Jan 31, 2025 12:46 By radiokerrysport
4 changes to Kerry team
Kerry stand for the National Anthem ahead of Kerry v Armagh in the Lidl Ladies National Football League Round 1 at Austin Stack Park Tralee. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry
Share this article

Kerry have made 4 changes for Round 2 of the Lidl Ladies National Football League.

Ciara McCarthy, Róisín Rahilly, Katie Sugrue and Katie Brosnan come into the team for Monday's 3.45 encounter at Waterford.

Out go Róisín Smith, Fay O'Donoghue, Jadyn Lucey and Mary O'Connell, all of whom are named amongst the subs.

Advertisement

Team:

1. Mary Ellen Bolger - Southern Gaels
2. Ciara McCarthy - Abbeydorney
3. Deirdre Kearney - Na Gaeil
4. Róisín Rahilly - Ballymacelligott
5. Aishling O'Connell - Scartaglen
6. Kayleigh Cronin - Dr Crokes
7. Katie Sugrue - Scartaglen
8. Aoife Dillane - Austin Stacks
9. Anna Galvin - Southern Gaels (C)
10. Niamh Carmody - Finuge St Senans
11. Caoimhe Evans - MKL Gaels
12. Niamh Ní Chonchúir - Corca Dhuibhne
13. Síofra O'Shea - Southern Gaels
14. Rachel Dwyer - Southern Gaels
15. Katie Brosnan - Firies

Subs:
16. Katie Hannan - Beale
17. Róisín Smith - Cromane
18. Fay O'Donoghue - Beaufort
19. Jadyn Lucey - Na Gaeil
20. Mary O'Connell - Na Gaeil
21. Jess Gill - Southern Gaels
22. Kayla O'Connor - Castleisland Desmonds
23. Leah Boyle - Scartaglen
24. Julia Curtin - Castleisland Desmonds
25. Niamh Broderick - MKL Gaels
26. Danielle O'Leary - Rathmore
27. Melanie Higgins - Abbeydorney
28. Laura O'Shea - Dr Crokes
29. Niamh Quinn - Abbeydorney
30. Muirne Wall - Moyvane

Advertisement

For Waterford, the one change sees Gemma Corcoran replace Katelyn Gardiner in goal.

Waterford: G Corcoran; R Casey, C Murray, M Ryan; E Power, K McGrath, B McMaugh; E Murray (capt.), H Power; Á O’Neill, K Hogan, K Murray; C Fennell, C Walsh, L McGregor.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry hurling and football teams to be revealed tonight
Advertisement
Harrington and Purcell 9 off top spot
Former darts world champion suffering from arthritis
Advertisement

Recommended

Over 11,500 people on waiting lists at University Hospital Kerry
Councillors call for council to hire contractors clear snow in emergencies
Harrington and Purcell 9 off top spot
Julie-Ann Russell announces retirement
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus