4 changes to Kerry team

Kerry have made 4 changes for Round 2 of the Lidl Ladies National Football League.

Ciara McCarthy, Róisín Rahilly, Katie Sugrue and Katie Brosnan come into the team for Monday's 3.45 encounter at Waterford.

Out go Róisín Smith, Fay O'Donoghue, Jadyn Lucey and Mary O'Connell, all of whom are named amongst the subs.

Team:

1. Mary Ellen Bolger - Southern Gaels

2. Ciara McCarthy - Abbeydorney

3. Deirdre Kearney - Na Gaeil

4. Róisín Rahilly - Ballymacelligott

5. Aishling O'Connell - Scartaglen

6. Kayleigh Cronin - Dr Crokes

7. Katie Sugrue - Scartaglen

8. Aoife Dillane - Austin Stacks

9. Anna Galvin - Southern Gaels (C)

10. Niamh Carmody - Finuge St Senans

11. Caoimhe Evans - MKL Gaels

12. Niamh Ní Chonchúir - Corca Dhuibhne

13. Síofra O'Shea - Southern Gaels

14. Rachel Dwyer - Southern Gaels

15. Katie Brosnan - Firies

Subs:

16. Katie Hannan - Beale

17. Róisín Smith - Cromane

18. Fay O'Donoghue - Beaufort

19. Jadyn Lucey - Na Gaeil

20. Mary O'Connell - Na Gaeil

21. Jess Gill - Southern Gaels

22. Kayla O'Connor - Castleisland Desmonds

23. Leah Boyle - Scartaglen

24. Julia Curtin - Castleisland Desmonds

25. Niamh Broderick - MKL Gaels

26. Danielle O'Leary - Rathmore

27. Melanie Higgins - Abbeydorney

28. Laura O'Shea - Dr Crokes

29. Niamh Quinn - Abbeydorney

30. Muirne Wall - Moyvane

For Waterford, the one change sees Gemma Corcoran replace Katelyn Gardiner in goal.

Waterford: G Corcoran; R Casey, C Murray, M Ryan; E Power, K McGrath, B McMaugh; E Murray (capt.), H Power; Á O’Neill, K Hogan, K Murray; C Fennell, C Walsh, L McGregor.