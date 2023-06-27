Advertisement
4 changes for World Cup clash with Australia

Jun 27, 2023 12:06 By radiokerrysport
Ireland under-20 head coach Richie Murphy has made four changes to his team for Thursday's World Rugby Championship clash with Australia.

James Nicholson, Ronan Foxe, Charlie Irvine and Brian Gleeson all come into the team.

Centre Hugh Cooney misses out, having been red carded in the draw with England on Saturday.

Scrum-half Jack Oliver is in line to win his first under-20s cap if introduced off the bench in South Africa.

Vakh Abdaladze's departure from Leinster has been confirmed.

The 27-year-old prop has signed a two-year deal with French side Brive.

Abdaladze made his test debut for his native Georgia last year.

