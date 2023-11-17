4 changes for Munster

The Munster team has been named for Saturday's URC clash against Stormers at Thomond Park (5.15pm).

There are four changes to the side beaten by Ulster in Belfast last week.

Munster captain Peter O’Mahony and Tadhg Beirne return from international duty and go straight into the first XV with fellow Ireland international Conor Murray among the replacements.

Advertisement

Scott Buckley starts at hooker for the first time since his debut in 2021 and makes his 21st Munster appearance.

Academy winger Shay McCarthy starts on his third Munster appearance and is the only change to the backline.

Stephen Archer is also named among the replacements and in line to play his 268th game for Munster, equalling Donncha O’Callaghan’s record of most appearances for the province.

Advertisement

Shane Daly starts at full-back with Calvin Nash and McCarthy on either wing.

Craig Casey and Jack Crowley start together in the half-backs once again with Alex Nankivell and Antoine Frisch continuing their centre partnership.

Jeremy Loughman, Buckley and John Ryan start in the front row with Academy lock Edwin Edogbo and Beirne in the engine room.

Advertisement

O’Mahony, John Hodnett and Gavin Coombes complete the starting XV.

In the replacements, hooker Chris Moore is in line for his senior Munster debut off the bench after joining from Exeter University in 2022.

Josh Wycherley, record-equalling Archer, Tom Ahern and Alex Kendellen complete the back-up in the forwards.

Advertisement

Murray and Rory Scannell are the backline replacements.

Munster: Shane Daly; Calvin Nash, Antoine Frisch, Alex Nankivell, Shay McCarthy; Jack Crowley, Craig Casey; Jeremy Loughman, Scott Buckley, John Ryan; Edwin Edogbo, Tadhg Beirne; Peter O'Mahony (C), John Hodnett, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Chris Moore, Josh Wycherley, Stephen Archer, Tom Ahern, Jack O'Donoghue, Conor Murray, Rory Scannell, Alex Kendellen.

Advertisement

A host of Irish internationals are back in the Leinster team for tomorrow's URC clash with Scarlets at the RDS.

Co-captains Garry Ringrose and James Ryan are among those to return.

And the inclusion of Irish prop Finlay Bealham is one of eight changes to the Connacht team for their game against the Sharks in South Africa.

There's one match involving an Irish province tonight, with Ulster at home to the Lions from 7.35.