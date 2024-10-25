4 changes for Munster

The Munster side has been named for Saturday’s URC round six clash against Hollywoodbets Sharks in Durban.

There are four personnel changes and two positional switches to the side that faced DHL Stormers as Craig Casey, Rory Scannell, Stephen Archer and John Hodnett come into the starting XV.

Casey starts at scrum-half after missing last week’s clash against Stormers in Cape Town due to a knock.

John Ryan moves from tighthead prop to loosehead and Seán O’Brien moves from inside centre to the left wing.

Three Academy players are included among the replacements – props Kieran Ryan and Ronan Foxe, and back-row forward Ruadhán Quinn.

Second year Academy player Foxe is in line for his Munster debut.

Diarmuid Barron is also included after completing the return to play protocols.

Mike Haley, Calvin Nash and O’Brien start in the back three.

Rory Scannell and Tom Farrell form the centre partnership with Casey and Jack Crowley in the half-backs.

John Ryan, Niall Scannell and Stephen Archer pack down in the front row with Jean Kleyn and captain Tadhg Beirne in the engine room.

Tom Ahern, Hodnett and Jack O’Donoghue complete the starting XV.

Barron, Kieran Ryan and Foxe provide the front row back-up with Fineen Wycherley, Quinn and Alex Kendellen completing the forward cover.

Ethan Coughlan and Billy Burns are the backline replacements.

On the injury front, Shane Daly (leg), Jeremy Loughman (knee) and Alex Nankivell (hip) were all unavailable.

Munster: Mike Haley; Calvin Nash, Tom Farrell, Rory Scannell, Seán O’Brien; Jack Crowley, Craig Casey; John Ryan, Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne (C); Tom Ahern, John Hodnett, Jack O’Donoghue.

Replacements: Diarmuid Barron, Kieran Ryan, Ronan Foxe, Fineen Wycherley, Ruadhán Quinn, Ethan Coughlan, Billy Burns, Alex Kendellen.

Ireland centre Robbie Henshaw returns to the Leinster side who welcome the Lions to Dublin tomorrow afternoon.

Henshaw will partner Hugh Cooney in midfield who made his first appearance off the bench last week against Connacht.

Freshly after being named Ireland skipper for the Autumn series, Caelan Doris captains from number 8.

Connacht head coach Pete Wilkins has named his side for their clash with the Dragons tomorrow night in Galway.

Peter Dooley and Dylan Tierney-Martin coming into the front row for their first starts of the season, while Niall Murray replaces his brother Darragh in the second row.

And there is a new half-back pairing of Caolin Blade and Jack Carty, whilst Cathal Forde come in at outside centre alongside Bundee Aki.

Ulster have included 5 players in their side to face Cardiff who were named in Andy Farrell's Ireland squad for the upcoming Autumn internationals .

Captain Iain Henderson, Tom O'Toole, Cormac Izuchukwu, Nick Timoney and Stuart McCloskey all start before they head off for international duty next week.

Whilst Aidan Morgan starts at fly-half alongside half-back partner Nathan Doak, for their trip to Cardiff Arms Park tomorrow night.