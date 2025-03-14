4 champions to be crowned this weekend in AIG Ladies HEC Championships

FOUR champions will be crowned in the 2025 AIG Ladies HEC Championships over the course of Friday and Saturday – with the showpiece AIG O’Connor Cup Final down for decision on Saturday afternoon (3pm – Live on Spórt TG4 YouTube: https://bit.ly/3DIvHLd

The AIG HEC, Lagan and Moynihan Cup Finals were contested on Thursday, while Friday will see the AIG O’Connor, Lynch and Giles Cup finalists confirmed, with the Donaghy Cup Final also down for decision.

The AIG O’Connor, Lynch and Giles Cup Finals will be played on Saturday, March 15.

On Friday, the Donaghy Cup final and both O'Connor Cup semi-finals will be available to view live on the LGFA's YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3eJUfYAr8v1fE11ZvrSDRQ

On Saturday, the Lynch and Giles Cup Finals will be streamed on the same platform.

Queen’s University, Belfast, are hosting the concluding stages of the 2025 competitions.

O’Connor Cup Semi-final Previews:

Friday March 14th:

AIG O’Connor Cup Semi Final: UCC v UG, 1pm

BEATEN finalists last year, UCC will be aiming to go one better this time.

Standing in their way at the semi-final stage are University of Galway, who have Kilkerrin-Clonberne’s AIB All-Ireland Club winner Eva Noone in their ranks.

Noone was player of the match at Croke Park in December as Kilkerrin-Clonberne made it four titles in a row and now she’s aiming for third-level glory.

In 2005, UG were then NUI Galway when they contested an O’Connor Cup decider, losing out to UCD.

In recent times, UCC have contested finals in 2022 and 2024, losing out on both occasions, while you have to go back to 2012 for their last title win.

They have some quality about them again this year, including Offaly’s Roisin Ennis and Tipperary’s Emma Morrissey, who was in the colours of winners DCU Dóchas Éireann in the 2024 showpiece.

Dara Kiniry is part of a Cork squad pushing hard for promotion from Division 2 of the Lidl National League, while Waterford’s Brid McMaugh is another well-known inter-county star.

AIG O’Connor Cup Semi Final: DCU DÉ v UU Belfast, 3pm

DCU Dóchas Éireann head for Finals weekend aiming for a third successive AIG O’Connor Cup success.

Success in 2024 marked a sixth title win for DCU DÉ, who will be well fancied to make that seven, and three-in-a-row.

From goalkeeper to corner forward, DCU DÉ are well stocked, with Meath goalkeeper Robyn Murray between the sticks, through to Roscommon’s Aisling Hanly, named at number 15 on the official programme.

Kildare pair Laoise Lenehan and Ruth Sargent are the full-back and centre back anchors, while there’s huge firepower in an attack that includes Meath ace and captain, Emma Duggan, Mayo’s Maria Cannon and Offaly’s Kate Kenny, scorer of 1-10 and player of the match in the final two years ago.

But University of Ulster (Belfast Campus) will be in no mood to roll over at Queen’s University.

There’s plenty of inter-county experience in their ranks, too, including an impressive looking half-back line containing Antrim pair Sarah O’Neill and Ciara Brown, and Monaghan’s Amy Garland.

Amy’s twin sister, Lauren, lines out in attack while Sarah O’Neill’s sister, Maria, is listed at full-forward.

2025 AIG Ladies HEC Championship results:

Thursday March 13th:

AIG HEC Cup Final

UU Coleraine 3-4 DCU DÉ7 2-11

AIG Lagan Cup Final

TUS Midwest 4-10 UL5 2-17 – after extra-time

AIG Moynihan Cup Final

TUD CC1 1-7 DCU DÉ4 0-13

AIG Donaghy Cup semi-finals

ATU Galway 2-13 UU3 Belfast 2-6

Coventry 3-3 Marino 4-12

2025 AIG Ladies HEC Championship fixtures

Friday, March 14th:

AIG Donaghy Cup Final

ATU Galway v Marino, 5pm

AIG Lynch Cup semi-finals

UU Magee v UCD 2, 11am

MTU Cork v DKIT, 11am

AIG Giles Cup semi-finals

UCD V DCU DÉ2, 1pm

MICL v MU, 1pm

AIG O’Connor Cup semi-finals

UCC v UG, 1pm

DCU DÉ v UU Belfast, 3pm

Saturday 15th March:

AIG Lynch Cup Final, 11am

AIG Giles Cup Final, 1pm

AIG O’Connor Cup Final, 3pm