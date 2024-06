The Women's PGA Championship, the third major of the year, begins today in Washington.

Leona Maguire tees off at just after twenty-past-four Irish time, with Stephanie Meadow beginning her challenge just after 10pm.

====

At the Dutch Open on the DP World Tour in Amsterdam, Gary Hurley is level par through 11 holes of his opening round.

Manuel Elvira of Spain is the current leader on 5 under.

Tom McKibbin tees off this afternoon.