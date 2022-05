300-to-1 shot 'Sawbuck' caused a major shock when winning the opening race of the day at Punchestown today.

The Conor O'Dwyer-trained four-year old took the honours in the Maiden Hurdle, matching the biggest-priced winner ever in Irish racing.

'He Knows No Fear' also won at odds of 300-to-1 at Leopardstown two years ago.

Advertisement

O'Dwyer's son, Charlie, was on board to guide 'Sawbuck' to victory.