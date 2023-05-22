Advertisement
Sport

30 strong Munster squad departing for URC Grand Final

May 22, 2023 13:05 By radiokerrysport
30 strong Munster squad departing for URC Grand Final 30 strong Munster squad departing for URC Grand Final
Share this article

A 30-player Munster travelling squad will depart for South Africa today ahead of Saturday’s URC Grand Final against Stormers.

The squad consists of 17 forwards and 13 backs with Munster’s 23-man matchday squad to be named before 12 on Friday.

Jean Kleyn and Ben Healy are due to complete the return to play protocols this week after being removed during the semi-final win over Leinster.

Advertisement

Malakai Fekitoa, Conor Murray, Calvin Nash and RG Snyman have completed the return to play protocols and are available for selection after missing the semi-final.

Greencore Munster Rugby Academy scrum-half Ethan Coughlan is included in the travelling squad.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus