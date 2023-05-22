30 strong Munster squad departing for URC Grand Final

A 30-player Munster travelling squad will depart for South Africa today ahead of Saturday’s URC Grand Final against Stormers.

The squad consists of 17 forwards and 13 backs with Munster’s 23-man matchday squad to be named before 12 on Friday.

Jean Kleyn and Ben Healy are due to complete the return to play protocols this week after being removed during the semi-final win over Leinster.

Malakai Fekitoa, Conor Murray, Calvin Nash and RG Snyman have completed the return to play protocols and are available for selection after missing the semi-final.

Greencore Munster Rugby Academy scrum-half Ethan Coughlan is included in the travelling squad.