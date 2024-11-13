3 Time World Champion Out Of Grand Slam Of Darts

Three-time world champion Michael van Gerwen is the latest big name to be knocked out of this year's Grand Slam of Darts.

The Dutchman was beaten 5-4 by Ryan Joyce in Wolverhampton, meaning he can't make it through to the last-16.

Reigning champ Luke Humphries and world number two Michael Smith are among other top players to exit the competition early.

Teenager Luke Littler - who narrowly missed a nine-dart finish in his 5-3 win over Lourence Ilagan last night - is back in action against Mike de Decker in this evening's matches.