3 teams stay unbeaten in Super League and MissQuote.ie Super League

Gurranabraher Credit Union Brunell remain top of the MissQuote.ie Super League, thanks to an 86-36 road win at newly promoted Portlaoise Panthers. Jayla Nacole Johnson was the top scorer in the game with 20 points, Kyaja Victoria Williams had 17 points and 11 rebounds, while in-form Ireland captain Edel Thornton racked up 15 points and eight rebounds. Head coach Liam Culloty said: “We are delighted to start off the season 3-0. Portlaoise really put it up to us in the first-half, but I was delighted with how the team responded in the second half. We know we have some tough fixtures coming up, but we are happy with where we are and looking forward to the challenge ahead.” FloMAX Liffey Celtics are the only other unbeaten side in the league, they made it two wins from two after securing a solid 91-49 home win over Trinity Meteors at Leixlip Amenities. Ireland international Sorcha Tiernan had a fine performance, registering 28 points and 11 rebounds for the home side. SETU Waterford Wildcats slipped to their first defeat of the season, 88-66 at Pyrobel Killester, both teams now have 2-1 records. Keowa Walters had 20 points and 10 rebounds for Pyrobel Killester, while Ireland international Claire Melia was imperious on the boards with 16 points and 13 rebounds. Defending champions The Address UCC Glanmire got their first win of their campaign, thanks to an 83-78 derby success at Catalyst Fr. Mathews. The Address UCC Glanmire head coach Mark Scannell still believes his side is a work in progress. “We’re happy to get the win away from home, but we still have a lot to improve on. For 32 minutes we controlled the flow and tempo of the game. The challenge now is to get better in closing out games and our younger players were excellent today.”. Ulster University got their second win of their campaign, 92-60 over University of Galway Mystics, at Jordanstown Sports Village. Ance Aizsila and Abigail Rafferty with 20 and 19 points respectively for the victors. Defending InsureMyVan.ie Super League champions Irish Guide Dogs Ballincollig @MTU continued their excellent form, with a convincing 102-59 road win against Bright St. Vincent’s – Shawndale Jones led the points scoring with 31 for the away team. Player/coach Ciaran O’Sullivan said: “We started both halves well, which was a big focus for us during the week at training. Away wins are going to be hard to come by, so we are pleased to tick that box. Vincent's are very active and athletic, and maybe we capitalised on the fact that they have played very little together. No doubt they will gel and cause teams a lot of problems going forward. Therefore, we are delighted with the result.” Newly promoted Ulster University also remain unbeaten, defeating Templeogue 81-76. Eric Anderson was among those who caught the eye, with 23 points and 14 rebounds in their win. Head coach Ryan McCormick said: “We had a really good team performance this week, capped by Eric Anderson giving us 23 points and 14 rebounds. That being said, every player chipped in along the way to keep us within reach of Templeogue. Credit to Templeogue, they had five players in double figures and made us work for every point. It's exactly the type of game we have to prove we can win to compete in the Super League.” Belfast Star have also made a 2-0 start to the season, edging Ej Sligo All-Stars 93-86 at Mercy College, Tamyrik Fields put in another big-scoring performance for Adrian Fulton’s side, with 32 points. Kyle Carey hit 25 points to help Maree secure an 84-74 home win against Garvey’s Tralee Warriors at the Kingfisher Sports Arena. Zvonimir Cutuk and Eoin Rockall had 15 and 14 points respectively for the Galway outfit. Maigh Cuilinn led from start to finish against Flexachem KCYMS, but had to withstand a late rally before emerging as 83-79 winners on Sunday. James Connaire with 24 points for the Galway side to help their register their first win of the season. Pyrobel Killester edged Griffith College Éanna by the slenderest of margins, 77-76 at Oblate Hall in the late game on Sunday. Ireland international Paul Dick scored a game-high 28 points for Jonny Grennell’s team. In InsureMyVan.ie Division 1 Drogheda Wolves and Limerick Celtics are among the early pace-setters with 2-0 records. There were also wins for Moy Tolka Rovers, UCD Marian, SETU Waterford Vikings, Scotts Lakers Killarney and Kavanagh’s Portlaoise Panthers, who have until Tuesday to appeal the overturning of their round 1 result, due to condensation. In MissQuote.ie Division 1 four teams remain unbeaten – St. Paul’s Killarney, iSecure Swords Thunder, Limerick Sport Huskies and Templeogue, while there were first wins of the season for Phoenix Rockets and Moy Tolka Rovers.