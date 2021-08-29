Advertisement
3 Premier League games down for decision today; Pool & Chelsea draw

Aug 29, 2021 09:08 By radiokerrysport
There are three Premier League games down for decision today.

At 2-o'clock Burnley host Leeds.

While at the same time Tottenham entertain newly promoted Watford.

Spurs will be looking to maintain their 100% start to the new season.

They'll go top of the table with a win and new manager Nuno Espirito Santo is pleased with how they have got things going in the last few weeks

Then at half-past-4 Manchester United are away to Wolves.

United will be without Cristiano Ronaldo.

His return to the club, following a sensational deal with Juventus on Friday, is still subject to agreement of personal terms, visa and medical.

Two of the Premier League's title favourites couldn't be separated at Anfield, as Liverpool and Chelsea drew 1-all.

The London club played the second half with ten men after Reece James was sent off.

