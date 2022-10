Just three points separate the top four in the Women’s National League, as the title race reaches boiling point.

Wexford Youths hold a one-point lead ahead of this afternoon’s meeting with Sligo Rovers.

Second placed Shelbourne are away to DLR Waves.

Advertisement

Peamount start the evening in third, and make the trip to Cork City.

While fourth-placed Athlone are in Limerick to play Treaty United.

The day’s other game sees Bohemians host Galway.