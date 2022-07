Germany have made it three wins out of three in the Women's Euro's.

They beat Finland 3-0 in Group B in Milton Keynes

Elsewhere Spain scored in stoppage time to beat Denmark 1-0 at the Brentford Community Stadium.

World number 2 Sweden are looking to top their group at the Women's European Championships this evening.

They take on Portugal in Group C at 5pm.

The Netherlands currently lead the group on goal difference and take on Switzerland also at 5pm.