3 Kerry sides in National action today

It's a busy day of action for Kerry sides in the National Leagues

In the Insuremyvan.ie Mens Superleague

Garveys Tralee Warriors have a trip to Dublin to face Templeogue in the National Basketball Arena

That one has a 4pm tip off

Alan Cantwell previews

In the Women's Superleague

Utility Trust St Pauls are away to Flomax Liffey Celtics which tips off at 2.30pm in Leixlip

Enda Walshe looks ahead

In Men's Division One

Killarney Cougars travel to SETU Arena to take on the Waterford Vikings from 4pm