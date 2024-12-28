3 Kerry sides in National action today

It's a busy day of action for Kerry sides in the National Leagues
In the Insuremyvan.ie Mens Superleague
Garveys Tralee Warriors have a trip to Dublin to face Templeogue in the National Basketball Arena
Advertisement
That one has a 4pm tip off
Alan Cantwell previews
Advertisement
In the Women's Superleague
Utility Trust St Pauls are away to Flomax Liffey Celtics which tips off at 2.30pm in Leixlip
Enda Walshe looks ahead
Advertisement
In Men's Division One
Killarney Cougars travel to SETU Arena to take on the Waterford Vikings from 4pm