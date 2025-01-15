Advertisement
Sport

3 Kerry Schools Through To Corn Uí Mhuirí Semi Finals

Jan 15, 2025 17:40 By brendan
3 Kerry Schools Through To Corn Uí Mhuirí Semi Finals
3 Kerry schools have booked their place in the Corn Uí Mhuirí Semi Finals.

St Brendans Killarney, Inver sceine kenmare and Mercy Mounthawk Tralee have all progressed following todays Quarter finals.

St. Brendan’s Killarney were convincing winners of the all Kerry affair against Tralee CBS the Green with a score of 1-18 to 1-9 at Austin Stack Park. Joey McCarthy of Killarney Spa was the leading scorer for the Sem with 1-4 while Ronan Carroll of Austin Stacks notched 1-2 for the Green.

Mercy mounthawk had a resounding 17 point win against Rochestown another star performance from Paddy Lane who scored 2-12 for Mounthawk as they went on to win 5-23 to 5-6.

Inver Sceine Kenmare beat Patrician academy Mallow 1-13 to 6 points.

Pobal Scoil Corca Dhuibhne were beaten by Hamilton of Bandon, exiting the competition alongside Tralee CBS.
• Semi-Final Draw – Winner QF1 v Winner QF2 and Winner QF3 v Winner QF4
TUS Corn Uí Mhuirí Knockout Fixture Dates
• QF 1 – Tralee CBS v St. Brendan’s Killarney at 1:30pm in Austin Stack Park Tralee
• QF 2 – Patrician Academy Mallow v Iver Sceine Kenmare at 2:30pm in Bishopstown 4G

• QF 3 – Mercy Mounthawk v St. Francis College Rochestown at 1:30pm in Mallow
• QF 4 – Hamilton High School Bandon v P.S. Chorcha Dhuibhne at 1:30pm in Banteer 4G

The semi-final pairings are as follows:
St. Brendans Killarney and Inver sceine Kenmare will go head-to-head while Mercy mounthawk will look to guarantee a Kerry winner of the Corn Ui Mhuiri if they beat Hamilton Highschool Bandon.

The semi finals will take place on Saturday the 25th of January.
Final – February 8th

