3 Kerry Schools Through To Corn Uí Mhuirí Semi Finals

3 Kerry schools have booked their place in the Corn Uí Mhuirí Semi Finals.

St Brendans Killarney, Inver sceine kenmare and Mercy Mounthawk Tralee have all progressed following todays Quarter finals.

St. Brendan’s Killarney were convincing winners of the all Kerry affair against Tralee CBS the Green with a score of 1-18 to 1-9 at Austin Stack Park. Joey McCarthy of Killarney Spa was the leading scorer for the Sem with 1-4 while Ronan Carroll of Austin Stacks notched 1-2 for the Green.

Mercy mounthawk had a resounding 17 point win against Rochestown another star performance from Paddy Lane who scored 2-12 for Mounthawk as they went on to win 5-23 to 5-6.

Inver Sceine Kenmare beat Patrician academy Mallow 1-13 to 6 points.

Pobal Scoil Corca Dhuibhne were beaten by Hamilton of Bandon, exiting the competition alongside Tralee CBS.

The semi-final pairings are as follows:

St. Brendans Killarney and Inver sceine Kenmare will go head-to-head while Mercy mounthawk will look to guarantee a Kerry winner of the Corn Ui Mhuiri if they beat Hamilton Highschool Bandon.

The semi finals will take place on Saturday the 25th of January.

Final – February 8th