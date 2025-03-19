3 Kerry Players Named in AIB GAA Club Teams of the Year

The AIB GAA Football and Ladies Gaelic Football Club Championship Teams of the Year have been announced, with three Kerry players recognised for their outstanding performances in the 2024/25 season.

Dr Crokes duo Micheál Burns and Brian Looney have been named on the AIB GAA Club Football Team of the Year, while Eilís Lynch of Castleisland Desmonds is included in the AIB Ladies Football Club Team of the Year.

Burns’ performances for Dr Crokes have also earned him a nomination for AIB Club Footballer of the Year, alongside Con O’Callaghan (Cuala) and Ruairí Canavan (Errigal Ciaran).

Kerry Players Named in Teams of the Year

AIB GAA Club Football Team of the Year:

• Brian Looney (Dr Crokes)

• Micheál Burns (Dr Crokes) (Also nominated for AIB Club Footballer of the Year)

AIB Ladies Football Club Team of the Year:

• Eilís Lynch (Castleisland Desmonds)

Castleisland Desmonds secured their fourth Munster title this season and first since 1986, earning Lynch a place in the prestigious lineup.

Dr Crokes’ season saw them capture the Munster Championship before falling to Errigal Ciaran in a hard-fought All-Ireland semi-final after extra time.

AIB Club Player Awards Ceremony

All selected players will be honoured at the AIB Club Player Awards ceremony this Friday, March 21st, where the AIB Club Players of the Year will also be announced.

The awards mark a historic first, with players from Football, Hurling, Camogie, and LGFA all recognised together in a single event.