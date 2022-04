There were 3 Kerry winners at greyhound tracks outside the county last evening.

Ballymac Ben for Liam Dowling won Race 3 in Shelbourne Park, in a time of 28.74

Ballymac Snazzy, another of Liam Dowlings Challengers won Race 8 in 28.42

Advertisement

While in Curraheen Park, Coom Leo for Michael Murphy of Gneeveguilla won the final race of the night, in a time of 28.80