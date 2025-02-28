3 Kerry changes for Mayo trip

Kerry make 3 changes for Sunday’s game at Mayo in the Lidl Ladies National Football League.

Aishling O'Connell, Niamh Ní Chonchúir and Rachel Dwyer are in for Caoimhe Evans, Jadyn Lucey and Aoife Dillane for the 2.30 encounter.

1. Mary Ellen Bolger - Southern Gaels

2. Eilís Lynch - Castleisland Desmonds

3. Deirdre Kearney - Na Gaeil

4. Róisín Rahilly - Ballymacelligott

5. Aishling O'Connell - Scartaglen

6. Niamh Broderick - MKL Gaels

7. Ciara McCarthy - Abbeydorney

8. Mary O'Connell - Na Gaeil

9. Anna Galvin - Southern Gaels

10. Niamh Carmody - Finuge St Senans

11. Niamh Ní Chonchúir - Corca Dhuibhne

12. Leah Boyle - Scartaglen

13. Rachel Dwyer - Southern Gaels

14. Síofra O'Shea - Southern Gaels

15. Danielle O'Leary - Rathmore

16. Katie Hannan - Beale

17. Katie Sugrue - Scartaglen

18. Katie Brosnan - Firies

19. Caoimhe Evans - MKL Gaels

20. Julia Curtin - Castleisland Desmonds

21. Niamh Quinn - Abbeydorney

22. Kayla O'Connor - Castleisland Desmonds

23. Melanie Higgins - Abbeydorney

24. Jadyn Lucey - Na Gaeil

25. Kayleigh Cronin - Dr Crokes

26. Aoife Dillane - Austin Stacks

27. Éabha O'Connor - Ballyduff

28. Laura O'Shea - Dr Crokes

29. Fay O'Donoghue - Beaufort

30. Jess Gill - Southern Gaels

Advertisement

Mayo have made five changes for this massive tie, with Nicola O’Malley, Erin Murray, Ciara Whyte, Chelsea Doherty and Riona Jordan coming in to replace Aoife Geraghty, Annie Gough, Milly Sheridan, Sinead Walsh and Clodagh Keane.

Mayo: J Gawalkiewicz; L Wallace, N O’Malley, E Brennan; D Caldwell (capt.), J Mortimer, S Lally; E Murray, H Reape; C Whyte, C Doherty, R Jordan; K Doherty, B Hession, M Cannon.

Kerry have also named their starting 15 to take on Tipperary tomorrow at noon in Fethard in the Ladies Munster Minor Football Championship:

Advertisement

1. Anne O'Shaughnessy - Fossa

2. Seodhla Colleran - Fossa

3. Grace Murphy (VC) - Rathmore

4. Roisin Daly - MKL Gaels

5. Jamie Lee O'Connor - Ballymacelligott

6. Siofra Randles - Dr Crokes

7. Leona O'Sullivan - Cromane

8. Aoise O'Donoghue - Glenflesk

9. Anna O'Sullivan - Churchill

10. Hannah Nic Gearailt - Corca Dhuibhne

11. Muireann Teahan - Southern Gaels

12. Lucy O'Connor - Austin Stacks

13. Sadhbh O'Sullivan - Southern Gaels

14. Mary Kate Smith - Cromane

15. Priya O'Donovan - Abbeydorney

16. Lucy Harrington - Inbhear Scéine Gaels

17. Robyn Cahill - Castleisland Desmonds (C)

18. Naoise Burke - Cromane

19. Dervlah Healy - Southern Gaels

20. Saoirse Harkin - Cromane

21. Lori O'Connor - Beaufort

22. Chloe McHugh - MKL Gaels

23. Eve Broderick - Na Gaeil

24. Keeva Riordan - Beaufort

25. Hayley O'Flaherty - Daingean Ui Chúis

26. Sarah Palmer - Firies

27. Eabha McEvoy - Beaufort

28. Lily O'Shaughnessy - Fossa

29. Sadhbh Ni Shlattara - Corca Dhuibhne

30. Aoibhinn McCarthy - Kerins O'Rahillys