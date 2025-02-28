3 Kerry changes for Mayo trip

Kerry make 3 changes for Sunday’s game at Mayo in the Lidl Ladies National Football League.
Aishling O'Connell, Niamh Ní Chonchúir and Rachel Dwyer are in for Caoimhe Evans, Jadyn Lucey and Aoife Dillane for the 2.30 encounter.
1. Mary Ellen Bolger - Southern Gaels
2. Eilís Lynch - Castleisland Desmonds
3. Deirdre Kearney - Na Gaeil
4. Róisín Rahilly - Ballymacelligott
5. Aishling O'Connell - Scartaglen
6. Niamh Broderick - MKL Gaels
7. Ciara McCarthy - Abbeydorney
8. Mary O'Connell - Na Gaeil
9. Anna Galvin - Southern Gaels
10. Niamh Carmody - Finuge St Senans
11. Niamh Ní Chonchúir - Corca Dhuibhne
12. Leah Boyle - Scartaglen
13. Rachel Dwyer - Southern Gaels
14. Síofra O'Shea - Southern Gaels
15. Danielle O'Leary - Rathmore
16. Katie Hannan - Beale
17. Katie Sugrue - Scartaglen
18. Katie Brosnan - Firies
19. Caoimhe Evans - MKL Gaels
20. Julia Curtin - Castleisland Desmonds
21. Niamh Quinn - Abbeydorney
22. Kayla O'Connor - Castleisland Desmonds
23. Melanie Higgins - Abbeydorney
24. Jadyn Lucey - Na Gaeil
25. Kayleigh Cronin - Dr Crokes
26. Aoife Dillane - Austin Stacks
27. Éabha O'Connor - Ballyduff
28. Laura O'Shea - Dr Crokes
29. Fay O'Donoghue - Beaufort
30. Jess Gill - Southern Gaels
Mayo have made five changes for this massive tie, with Nicola O’Malley, Erin Murray, Ciara Whyte, Chelsea Doherty and Riona Jordan coming in to replace Aoife Geraghty, Annie Gough, Milly Sheridan, Sinead Walsh and Clodagh Keane.
Mayo: J Gawalkiewicz; L Wallace, N O’Malley, E Brennan; D Caldwell (capt.), J Mortimer, S Lally; E Murray, H Reape; C Whyte, C Doherty, R Jordan; K Doherty, B Hession, M Cannon.
Kerry have also named their starting 15 to take on Tipperary tomorrow at noon in Fethard in the Ladies Munster Minor Football Championship:
1. Anne O'Shaughnessy - Fossa
2. Seodhla Colleran - Fossa
3. Grace Murphy (VC) - Rathmore
4. Roisin Daly - MKL Gaels
5. Jamie Lee O'Connor - Ballymacelligott
6. Siofra Randles - Dr Crokes
7. Leona O'Sullivan - Cromane
8. Aoise O'Donoghue - Glenflesk
9. Anna O'Sullivan - Churchill
10. Hannah Nic Gearailt - Corca Dhuibhne
11. Muireann Teahan - Southern Gaels
12. Lucy O'Connor - Austin Stacks
13. Sadhbh O'Sullivan - Southern Gaels
14. Mary Kate Smith - Cromane
15. Priya O'Donovan - Abbeydorney
16. Lucy Harrington - Inbhear Scéine Gaels
17. Robyn Cahill - Castleisland Desmonds (C)
18. Naoise Burke - Cromane
19. Dervlah Healy - Southern Gaels
20. Saoirse Harkin - Cromane
21. Lori O'Connor - Beaufort
22. Chloe McHugh - MKL Gaels
23. Eve Broderick - Na Gaeil
24. Keeva Riordan - Beaufort
25. Hayley O'Flaherty - Daingean Ui Chúis
26. Sarah Palmer - Firies
27. Eabha McEvoy - Beaufort
28. Lily O'Shaughnessy - Fossa
29. Sadhbh Ni Shlattara - Corca Dhuibhne
30. Aoibhinn McCarthy - Kerins O'Rahillys