Three Irish sides are in action in Europa Conference League qualifying tonight.

Dundalk resume level at nil-all with Bruno’s Magpies ahead of their second leg at Oriel Park.

Derry City are also at home - and also goalless - with Faroese side Torshavn.

While St. Pat’s must overturn a 2-1 first leg deficit at home to Dudelange (pr: Dud-lonj) of Luxembourg.