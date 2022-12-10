Advertisement
3 home games for Kerry sides in National League Basketball this evening

Dec 10, 2022 18:12 By radiokerrysport
In the InsureMyVan Men's Superleague, Flexachem KCYMS are at home to UCD Marian at 7.15pm tonnight in Killorglin Sports Complex.

Kilorglin coach Declan Wall

Garvey's Tralee Warriors are away to Bright St Vincents where there's a 7 o'clock tip-off

In Men's Division 1...Scotts Lakers St Pauls face Moy Tolka Rovers tonight(Saturday) in the InsureMyVan.ie National Basketball League. The game will take place at the Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre with a 7.30 tip off.

Killarney Cougars are at home to Limerick Celtics at 7.15.

