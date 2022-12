There are 3 Grade 1 races at Fairyhouse this afternoon, where the going is yielding.

Unbeaten mare 'Honeysuckle', trained by Henry de Bromhead, will bid to win the Hatton's Grace Hurdle for the fourth time under jockey Rachael Blackmore.

That race goes to post at 2.30.

'Champ Kiely' is the favourite for the Royal Bond Novice Hurdle at 1.25.

The Drinmore Novice Chase goes to post at 1.55.