Advertisement
Sport

3 golds for Irish boxers

Oct 23, 2022 09:10 By radiokerrysport
3 golds for Irish boxers 3 golds for Irish boxers
Share this article

Kellie Harrington, Amy Broadhurst and Aoife O'Rourke are European Boxing Champions.

That's after Harrington beat the Czech Republic’s Lenka Bernardova in her lightweight final.

Following in the footsteps of Katie Taylor that's European, World and Olympic gold for the Dubliner.

Advertisement

Dundalk native Broadhurst meanwhile has unanimously beaten Ukraine's Maria Bova in the light welterweight final in Montenegro.

And O'Rourke comfortably beat Poland's Elzbieta Wojcik in the middleweight decider.

Caitlin Fryers and Tina Desmond are coming home with silver medals after being beaten in their finals.

Advertisement

Ireland finished the championship with seven medals in total.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus