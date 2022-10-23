3 golds for Irish boxers

Kellie Harrington, Amy Broadhurst and Aoife O'Rourke are European Boxing Champions.

That's after Harrington beat the Czech Republic’s Lenka Bernardova in her lightweight final.

Following in the footsteps of Katie Taylor that's European, World and Olympic gold for the Dubliner.

Dundalk native Broadhurst meanwhile has unanimously beaten Ukraine's Maria Bova in the light welterweight final in Montenegro.

And O'Rourke comfortably beat Poland's Elzbieta Wojcik in the middleweight decider.

Caitlin Fryers and Tina Desmond are coming home with silver medals after being beaten in their finals.

Ireland finished the championship with seven medals in total.