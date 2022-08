Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard says he still has belief his team will hit their potential soon.

They're looking for a second win of the Premier League season this afternoon when they host West Ham, who are the only club without a point.

Kick off at Villa Park is at 2pm, with Wolves versus Newcastle underway at the same time.

From half-four, Tottenham will look to maintain their unbeaten start when they go to Nottingham Forest.