Advertisement
Sport

3 games in Carabao Cup tonight

Oct 26, 2021 17:10 By radiokerrysport
3 games in Carabao Cup tonight 3 games in Carabao Cup tonight
Share this article

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel doesn't feel it would be right to suggest tonight's League Cup tie with Southampton is bottom of his list of priorities this season.

The European champions are attempting to defend their Champions League title and have the prospect of the Club World Cup in 2022.

A 7-nil thrashing of Norwich at the weekend also kept them top of the Premier League.

Advertisement

Tuchel says he now has a dilemma.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta believes there's a real connection developing between the club and its supporters.

Advertisement

A place in the quarter-finals of the League Cup is at stake when they host Leeds this evening.

Arteta says the atmosphere at the Emirates will be a big advantage for his players.

Advertisement

The final game of the evening is between QPR and Sunderland.

Kick off for all games is 7:45.

Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus