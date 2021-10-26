3 games in Carabao Cup tonight

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel doesn't feel it would be right to suggest tonight's League Cup tie with Southampton is bottom of his list of priorities this season.

The European champions are attempting to defend their Champions League title and have the prospect of the Club World Cup in 2022.

A 7-nil thrashing of Norwich at the weekend also kept them top of the Premier League.

Advertisement

Tuchel says he now has a dilemma.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta believes there's a real connection developing between the club and its supporters.

Advertisement

A place in the quarter-finals of the League Cup is at stake when they host Leeds this evening.

Arteta says the atmosphere at the Emirates will be a big advantage for his players.

Advertisement

The final game of the evening is between QPR and Sunderland.

Kick off for all games is 7:45.