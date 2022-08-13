3 day meeting to look forward to at Killarney

Killarney will next week celebrate 200 years of racing at the course by hosting a 3 day meeting.
Two evening cards on Thursday and Friday are to be followed by an afternoon meeting this day week.
Philip O'Brien of Killarney Races
