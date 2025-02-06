2nd Sigerson Semi Final Tonight

UCD are through to the Sigerson Cup final.

They required penalties to see off the challenge of TU Dublin last night, after their semi-final finished level at 1-7 to ten points after extra-time.

The second semi-final, between DCU and Ulster University, takes place tonight at Kingspan Breffni Park with throw-in at 8pm.

Advertisement

===

DCU are through to hurling's Fitzgibbon Cup semi-finals after their 1-20 to 1-18 win over holders Mary Immaculate College last night.

This evening, TUS Midwest host MTU Cork in the quarter-finals from half six.