Sbu Nkosi has become the second member of the 2019 World Cup-winning Springboks squad to be dealt a doping ban.

The 28-year old has been given a three-year suspension after testing positive for a banned steroid used by bodybuilders.

Nkosi’s ban comes in the same year his former Boks teammate - flyhalf Elton Jantjies - received a four-year ban.