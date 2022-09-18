2nd for Kerry at World Karate Championships

Amy Mangan from Killorglin came 2nd in the Cadets Novice to Intermediate 11yrs at the World Championships in Poland.
Kerry Martial Art Schools Chief Sensei Charles Neri (Milltown) also came 2nd, in Veterans Kata.
