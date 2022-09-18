Advertisement
2nd for Kerry at World Karate Championships

Sep 18, 2022 13:09 By radiokerrysport
Amy Mangan from Killorglin came 2nd in the Cadets Novice to Intermediate 11yrs at the World Championships in Poland.

Kerry Martial Art Schools Chief Sensei Charles Neri (Milltown) also came 2nd, in Veterans Kata.

