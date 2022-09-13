Liverpool Look To Get Back On Track

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has backed the club's fans' ability to be respectful towards Queen Elizabeth memorials tonight.

There will be a period of silence prior to kick-off in their Champions League game with Ajax, and players will wear black armbands.

In recent years, some Liverpool fans have routinely booed the playing of the British National Anthem.

Kick-off at Anfield is at 8.

Klopp says his players have been working on fixing problems after the 4-1 defeat away to Napoli.

Reds defender Joel Matip says the players need to stand up and be counted.

Elsewhere tonight, Tottenham will look to make it two wins from two in Group D.

Antonio Conte's side have made the trip to Lisbon to play Sporting.

Spurs reached the final three years ago and Eric Dier was part of that journey, but he says it's a different time now.

And there's a heavyweight clash in Group C tonight, with Bayern Munich hosting Barcelona.