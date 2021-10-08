Newcastle Takeover Goes Through

Amanda Staveley says the new Newcastle owners don’t want to rush anything at the club.

The Saudi Public Investment Fund now owns 80 per cent of the club, with Staveley’s PCP Capital Partners owning 10 per cent, and Reuben Brothers the remaining 10.

Staveley is the public face of the consortium, and says they've yet to make a decision on manager Steve Bruce's future

Former Ireland captain Kenny Cunningham thinks ex Chelsea boss Antonio Conte would be the ideal fit if Newcastle sack Bruce

The new owners insist they are separate to the state of Saudi Arabia - but Amnesty International has criticised the takeover, due to the kingdom's record on human rights.