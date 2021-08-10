Tuesday Local GAA Fixtures and Results

RESULTS
Kellihers’s Toyota Tralee Central Region under 17 div 3 football final
Na Gaeil 2-09(15) John Mitchels 3-03(12)
=====
East Region Coiste na nÓg
U15 League
Sponsored by M.D O Shea Killarney
Listry Keel 2.10
Kilcummin 1.06
=====
Donal Curtin Cup – Round 7
Div 1
Beaufort 1-05 v Southern Gaels 1-09
Chorca Dhuibhne 4-03 v Spa 0-10
Div 2
ISG 2-09 v MKL Gaels 5-12
Austin Stacks 3-09 v Kilcummin 0-06
Scartaglen 3-07 v Dr Crokes 3-09
Fossa 4 08 Listowel Emmets 0 08
Div 3
Clounmacon Moyvane 5-15 v Currow 3-08
Abbeydorney 0-10 v Legion 4-14
Laune Rangers 4-08 v Cromane 3-09
Div 4
Beale 2-04 v Glenflesk 1-07
Ballymac 3-11 v Dingle 0-07
Kerins 1-02 v Rathmore 4-08
=====
Credit Union Senior Hurling League Division 2 Final
Abbeydorney 1-16 Causeway 0-14
=====
Keanes SuperValu Minor Football League Division 2B
Kenmare 2-18 Milltown/Castlemaine 2-10
=====
U20 Football Division 1
Dr. Crokes 3-16 Killarney Legion 2-9
FIXTURES
Mid Kerry Junior League Final.
Milltown/Castlemaine host Laune Rangers at 7pm. Extra time and game finishing on night.