24 participants revealed for ‘Learn to Lead’ Female Leadership Programme

THE Ladies Gaelic Football Association is pleased to announce the list of 24 participants in its fourth ‘Learn to Lead’ Female Leadership programme.
‘Learn to Lead’ – a unique programme launched in 2019 – was devised to develop the next generation of female leaders within Ladies Gaelic Football.
20 graduates from the inaugural programme were honoured in February 2020, followed by the celebration of 2021/2022 graduates in May 2022, before 2022/2023 participants were saluted in February 2024.
The 2025/2026 course will be delivered once again by experts in the fields of leadership, coaching, officiating, administration and PR/Media.
There was a huge response to the LGFA’s call for applicants, with a long-list whittled down to 24 – six in each strand.
Over the course of four days and six evenings, diverse leadership skills will be examined, with the focus firmly on developing the skill sets and techniques required to master each of the four strands.
The final list of 24 participants includes leading coaches, officials, administrators and players, representing the four provinces.
The LGFA’s Strategic Plan (2024-2029) is driving focus in a number of areas, including supporting and growing volunteers, and leading innovation.
The Association’s ‘Learn to Lead’ programme plays a key role in this, and came into being as a result of a key area in the LGFA’s Strategic Roadmap 2017-2022, to ‘define a model to promote Female Leadership across the Association.’
Ladies Gaelic Football Association President Mícheál Naughton commented: “We are delighted to announce details of our fourth ‘Learn to Lead’ Female Leadership programme.
“Organisations thrive on strong leadership and we must always be cognisant of the leaders of the future, and to hone and refine their already outstanding skills.
“24 participants will now begin their ‘Learn to Lead’ journeys and we have seen from previous programmes how beneficial and life-changing this initiative can be.
“I am looking forward to following the progress of the participants across the four strands and they will learn to much from leaders in the fields of leadership, coaching, officiating, administration and PR/Media.
“It has been superb to witness the progress and career paths of our previous recipients, many of whom are thriving in their professional lives and as proud members of our Association, and serving in various roles.”
The programme will commence in the coming weeks, and run until February 2026.
The full list of participants reads as follows:
Strand
Name
Club
County
Administration
Emma Oliver
St Peter's
Armagh
Administration
Kathy Butler
St Mary’s Kiltoghert
Leitrim
Administration
Eileen Daly
Tramore
Waterford
Administration
Hannah Caldwell
Limavady Wolfhounds
Derry
Administration
Louise Brady
Naomh Seamas
Antrim
Administration
Valerie Donohue
Claregalway
Galway
Coaching
Angela Walsh
Inch Rovers
Cork
Coaching
Bláthnaid Tennyson
Coill Dubh Camogie Club/St Kevin's GAA Club
Kildare
Coaching
Siobhan Hickey
Fr Griffin’s Éire Óg
Galway
Coaching
Judith Sharvin Cunningham
Saul
Down
Coaching
Mary T McTavish
Shrule/Glencorrib
Mayo
Coaching
Noreen Wrenn
Éire Óg
Carlow
Officiating
Caoimhe Ryan
St. Patrick's
Tipperary
Officiating
Emma Fox
Dunnamaggin
Kilkenny
Officiating
Gemma Monahan
Skryne
Meath
Officiating
Helen Rice
Loughinisland GAC
Down
Officiating
Orla Kavanagh
Geraldine P Morans
Dublin
Officiating
Nicole Leonard
Shandonagh
Westmeath
PR Media
Méabh De Búrca
Salthill Knocknacarra
Galway
PR Media
Megan Gaughan
St Mary’s Tulsk Roscommon
Roscommon
PR Media
Grainne Coleman
Beann Eadair
Dublin
PR Media
Sarah Marley
Lissummon
Armagh
PR Media
Katrina Stack
Laune Rangers
Kerry
PR Media
Caroline Hughes
Man O'War
