24 participants revealed for ‘Learn to Lead’ Female Leadership Programme

Feb 10, 2025 16:39 By radiokerrynews
24 participants revealed for 'Learn to Lead' Female Leadership Programme
THE Ladies Gaelic Football Association is pleased to announce the list of 24 participants in its fourth ‘Learn to Lead’ Female Leadership programme.

‘Learn to Lead’ – a unique programme launched in 2019 – was devised to develop the next generation of female leaders within Ladies Gaelic Football.

20 graduates from the inaugural programme were honoured in February 2020, followed by the celebration of 2021/2022 graduates in May 2022, before 2022/2023 participants were saluted in February 2024.

The 2025/2026 course will be delivered once again by experts in the fields of leadership, coaching, officiating, administration and PR/Media.

There was a huge response to the LGFA’s call for applicants, with a long-list whittled down to 24 – six in each strand.

Over the course of four days and six evenings, diverse leadership skills will be examined, with the focus firmly on developing the skill sets and techniques required to master each of the four strands.

The final list of 24 participants includes leading coaches, officials, administrators and players, representing the four provinces.

The LGFA’s Strategic Plan (2024-2029) is driving focus in a number of areas, including supporting and growing volunteers, and leading innovation.

The Association’s ‘Learn to Lead’ programme plays a key role in this, and came into being as a result of a key area in the LGFA’s Strategic Roadmap 2017-2022, to ‘define a model to promote Female Leadership across the Association.’

Ladies Gaelic Football Association President Mícheál Naughton commented: “We are delighted to announce details of our fourth ‘Learn to Lead’ Female Leadership programme.

“Organisations thrive on strong leadership and we must always be cognisant of the leaders of the future, and to hone and refine their already outstanding skills.

“24 participants will now begin their ‘Learn to Lead’ journeys and we have seen from previous programmes how beneficial and life-changing this initiative can be.

“I am looking forward to following the progress of the participants across the four strands and they will learn to much from leaders in the fields of leadership, coaching, officiating, administration and PR/Media.

“It has been superb to witness the progress and career paths of our previous recipients, many of whom are thriving in their professional lives and as proud members of our Association, and serving in various roles.”

The programme will commence in the coming weeks, and run until February 2026.

The full list of participants reads as follows:
Strand

Name

Club

County
Administration

Emma Oliver

St Peter's

Armagh
Administration

Kathy Butler

St Mary’s Kiltoghert

Leitrim
Administration

Eileen Daly

Tramore

Waterford
Administration

Hannah Caldwell

Limavady Wolfhounds

Derry
Administration

Louise Brady

Naomh Seamas

Antrim
Administration

Valerie Donohue

Claregalway

Galway
Coaching

Angela Walsh

Inch Rovers

Cork
Coaching

Bláthnaid Tennyson

Coill Dubh Camogie Club/St Kevin's GAA Club

Kildare
Coaching

Siobhan Hickey

Fr Griffin’s Éire Óg

Galway
Coaching

Judith Sharvin Cunningham

Saul

Down
Coaching

Mary T McTavish

Shrule/Glencorrib

Mayo
Coaching

Noreen Wrenn

Éire Óg

Carlow
Officiating

Caoimhe Ryan

St. Patrick's

Tipperary
Officiating

Emma Fox

Dunnamaggin

Kilkenny
Officiating

Gemma Monahan

Skryne

Meath
Officiating

Helen Rice

Loughinisland GAC

Down
Officiating

Orla Kavanagh

Geraldine P Morans

Dublin
Officiating

Nicole Leonard

Shandonagh

Westmeath
PR Media

Méabh De Búrca

Salthill Knocknacarra

Galway
PR Media

Megan Gaughan

St Mary’s Tulsk Roscommon

Roscommon
PR Media

Grainne Coleman

Beann Eadair

Dublin
PR Media

Sarah Marley

Lissummon

Armagh
PR Media

Katrina Stack

Laune Rangers

Kerry
PR Media

Caroline Hughes

Man O'War

Dublin

