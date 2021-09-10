21 strong field from Kerry heading to Meath for National Mens Strokeplay finals

Deerpark’s Damien Fleming will head a 21-strong field from Kerry heading to Meath this weekend for the National Mens Strokeplay finals on Saturday and Sunday. After his win in the National Mens Matchplay Championship on the August Bank Holiday Monday, Damien will bid to join a select group who have both the Matchplay and National Senior Mens Strokeplay title in the same year when he tees off in Navan on Sunday morning.

His Deerpark club-mate John McGrath enters off the back of winning his first Scratch Cup last Saturday in Listowel as Kerry have eight participants in the senior grade on Sunday. In Saturday’s Intermediate grade Tralee’s Michael Conway bids to retain the 2020 title he won only last June in St Stephens in Cork as the winner of the 2020 Junior Championship, Jake Shine of Listowel is only one of Kerry’s eight Intermediates in Navan along with the Junior runner-up in St Annes last June, Tralee’s Brian Moynihan.

In the Junior grade which sees Kerry represented by three Listowel players, Graham Tarrant, John Carey and John Heffernan along with Castleisland duo, Mike Cooper and Noel, all five will be bidding to make the Top 18 playoff for a final 18 holes which returns to the finals this year.