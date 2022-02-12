20s win in France, Seniors hoping to follow suit

Ireland’s Under-20’s got the Six Nations weekend off to a winning start last night.

Ben Brownlee scored a last-minute try - converted by Charlie Tecter - as Richie Murphy’s side snatched a 17-15 victory from their trip to Provence.

Ireland will welcome Italy to Musgrave Park in just under a fortnight’s time.

Joey Carbery makes his first Six Nations start this afternoon, with Ireland seeking a first win in Paris since 2018.

Captain Jonathan Sexton misses the game with a hamstring injury.

In his absence, Jonathan Ryan captains the side with kick-off at 4.45.

Before that, Scotland will look to make it two-wins from two as they face Wales in Cardiff.