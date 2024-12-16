2025 Corrib Oil Galway International Rally launched

The 2025 Galway International Rally which takes place for the 47th time on February 1st & 2nd is the oldest international rally on the Irish Motorsport calendar having first run in 1971. The iconic event is once again sponsored by Corrib Oil who have been excellent title sponsors since 2016, and the rally will provide a big tourism boost to Galway city and the surrounding areas on Irelands newest bank holiday weekend. The 2024 event was won by Keith Cronin & Mikie Galvin in their Ford Fiesta Rally 2 on their way to becoming Tarmac Champions for the second time.

There is a new Clerk of the Course for the event, with Joe Donoghue taking over the reins for the first time in 2025. The rally will consist of fifteen special stages, nine on the Saturday in the Headford / Tuam areas, and six on the Sunday close to Monivea. Service will once again be at Galway Airport while Galway Racecourse will host both Scrutiny and Parc Ferme. The Rally Headquarters will once again be the superb Connacht Hotel on the Old Dublin Road.

Entries for the event will open shortly and a lot of interest is anticipated, with the rally being the opening round of the NAPA Autoparts Irish Tarmac Rally Championship. More details on the event will be available in the coming weeks.