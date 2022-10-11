2023 dates revealed for racing in Kerry

Dates have been revealed for meetings in the county in 2023, with 9 for Listowel and 13 at Killarney.

The Listowel Harvest Festival will be from Sunday September 17th to Saturday the 23rd. There will also be racing at the North Kerry venue on Saturday and Sunday June 3rd and 4th.

Killarney Spring Festival will run from Sunday May 14th to Tuesday the 16th, with evening cards on the latter 2 days.

Killarney's July Festival is made up of evening cards from Monday the 17th to Thursday the 20th, with afternoon racing on Friday the 21st

Killarney August Festival is Thursday the 24th to Saturday the 26th, with evening racing on the first two days.

There will be afternoon cards in Killarney on Saturday September 30th and Sunday October 1st.

Overall the fixture list for 2023 will see the number retained at 390 and a major enhancement to the pre-Christmas National Hunt calendar.

Navan, November 18th and 19th, and Punchestown, one week later, will host high-class weekends of racing ahead of the traditional Winter Festival at Fairyhouse on December 2nd and 3rd.

Both the Morgiana Hurdle and the John Durkan Memorial Punchestown Chase will now be held on the same weekend at Punchestown on November 25th and 26th, bringing the John Durkan forward from its traditional early December date.